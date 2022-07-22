UrduPoint.com

Development Projects Inaugurated In Dera Township

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera circle Aamir Afaq on Friday inaugurated several uplift projects at Dera Township, Dera Ismsil Khan.

The commissioner unveiled plaque while inaugurating the main entrance gate, road-carpeting works of different sectors of the township during a ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by officials of the Dera Development Authority(DDA), officials of relevant departments of the district administration and residents of the townships.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district administration was utilizing all available resources for providing best civic amenities to raise living standard of people.

He added that launching of these projects was giving testimony to the fact.

He said effective measures would be taken to complete these projects timely and added that no compromise would be made on quality of work.

On this occasion, he also met with the officials of the DDA and lauded their role in the development of the township.

He urged them to continue with same high spirit and dedication to provide best facilities to the dwellers.

He assured all out support and coordination and support to the management of the authority for providing services and facilities to the residents of the township.

