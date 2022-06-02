UrduPoint.com

Development Projects Inaugurated In Orakzai

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Development projects inaugurated in Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Ghazan Jamal Thursday inaugurated development projects worth of million of rupees in Orakzai merged district of the province.

The development projects included Rs 68 million Buland Khel road, Rs 76 million Govt Girls Primary school Khatako Banda and Rs 52 million installation of Tube Well.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazan Jamal said that development of far flung area was top priority of the provincial government, adding that the government was utilizing all available resources to end sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

