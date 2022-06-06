Development projects inaugurated in Orakzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Ghazan Jamal on Monday inaugurated development projects worth millions of rupees in merged district Orakzai.

The development projects include Rs 68 million Buland Khel road, Rs 76 million Government Girls Primary school Khatako Banda and Rs 52 million installation of tube well.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazan Jamal said that development of far flung areas was a top priority of the provincial government, adding that the government was utilizing all the resources to end the sense of deprivation among the tribal people.