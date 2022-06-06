UrduPoint.com

Development Projects Inaugurated In Orakzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Development projects inaugurated in Orakzai

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Ghazan Jamal on Monday inaugurated development projects worth millions of rupees in merged district Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Ghazan Jamal on Monday inaugurated development projects worth millions of rupees in merged district Orakzai.

The development projects include Rs 68 million Buland Khel road, Rs 76 million Government Girls Primary school Khatako Banda and Rs 52 million installation of tube well.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazan Jamal said that development of far flung areas was a top priority of the provincial government, adding that the government was utilizing all the resources to end the sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

Related Topics

Provincial Assembly Road All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

DBA condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP member

DBA condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP member

1 minute ago
 Only 19% of Germans Believe German Ruling Coalitio ..

Only 19% of Germans Believe German Ruling Coalition Will Last Until 2025 - Poll

1 minute ago
 DIG Hazara hold open court at Bakot Police Station ..

DIG Hazara hold open court at Bakot Police Station

1 minute ago
 Almost 80 Americans Killed in Gun Violence Over We ..

Almost 80 Americans Killed in Gun Violence Over Weekend - Report

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister for localization, promotion of new ..

Prime Minister for localization, promotion of new technologies like hybrid, elec ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK PM denounces BJP spokesperson's derogatory rem ..

AJK PM denounces BJP spokesperson's derogatory remarks: Demands apology from Mod ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.