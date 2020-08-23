UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Projects Nearing Completion Before Time: CDA Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Development projects nearing completion before time: CDA spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The development projects started last year in the Federal capital were nearing completion and likely to be opened for public in a few days, a CDA spokesman said on Sunday.

The projects started in August to October 2019 were being completed with savings in the bid cost which was already lower than the NIT, he added.

Sector G-7/G-8 traffic solution was almost ready with bridge completed and now underpass was being cleared, he said , adding the only part that remained was finishing.

Similarly, he said Burma bridge on Lehtrar road was also in completion stage.

An essential for public, that was living in zone 4 and 5, this long overdue project was started in full swing around September last year and was being completed before time and again with savings.

The third project of PE-1 bridge was also in completion with merely a few engineering interjections remaining.

This was also constructed with no extra costs.

Moreover, one of the pedestrian bridges had been completed at secretariat chowk while other three had commenced at F-9 park, Kashmir highway and G-8 blue area, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Burma Road Traffic August September October Sunday 2019 Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

46 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.