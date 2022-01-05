Development projects of Rs 1.8 bln completed in PP-17: Fayaz Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Prisons Punjab, Fayyaz ul Hassan has said that several development projects worth nearly Rs 1.8 billion were completed in PP-17 during last three years.

About 44 tube wells were installed in the constituency to solve the water shortage issue of the citizens, he added.

He informed that several development projects would also be completed in PP-17 during this year.

Under Annual Development Program 2021-22, funds of Rs 250 million were approved for construction of roads, streets and installing water and sewerage lines in UCs 21 to 30 and 70 to 74.

He said that during last three years, record development projects were completed in his constituency to provide relief to the residents.

Fayyaz Chohan informed that new sewerage lines were laid down in UC 21 to 29 at a cost of over Rs 80 million. 34 tube wells were installed at a cost of Rs 300 million. Water filtration plants were also installed in UC 21, 23 and 24 at a cost of Rs 15 million. New sewerage pipelines were laid in Shakrial area at a cost of Rs 110 million, he said adding, various other projects were also completed in different areas of the constituency.

The problem of clean drinking water had been solved for next 25 years, he said.

