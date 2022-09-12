UrduPoint.com

Development Projects Of Rs1 Bn Inaugurated In Khanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:19 PM

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The provision of basic amenities at the people's door step was amongst the top priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

These views were expressed by the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony of various projects in Tehsil Khanpur.

KP minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan, PTI leader Yusuf Ayub Khan and former Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan Monday inaugurated three projects worth Rs 1.05 billion in Tehsil Khanpur.

According to the details, the inaugurated projects were including Khanpur Grid Station worth 600 million rupees, Khanpur Rescue 1122 center worth Rs 31.1 million and the construction of streets worth 20 million rupees in Tehsil Khanpur.

Provincial minister Arshad Ayub while giving the details of the completed projects in Tehsil Khanpur said development projects worth billions of rupees in the Khanpur area will improve the standard of living of the people.

He said that the construction of Khanpur post office road and footpaths was completed with a cost of 20 million rupees and drains black topping inside the city roads in Khanpur cost 100 million rupees while 160 million rupees have been spent for the building of Tehsil Complex, 70 million for the construction of TMA Khanpur and 50 million have been spent on the construction of Government Degree College for Girls Khanpur.

Arshad Ayub Khan said that due to the completion of these projects the issues of the masses of Tehsil Khanpur would be resolved at their doorstep and they would be facilitated.

