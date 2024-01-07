Development projects reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that Rs.10.1 million will be spent on the project under the supervision of the district council for the restoration of 8 km long streetlights from Sambrial Chowk to Sialkot International Airport and the project would be completed by the end of this month.

He expressed these views while reviewing the progress of work. CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad was also present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain also reviewed the project of 3-story District education Complex Sialkot at a cost of Rs.

177 million under the supervision of the Building Department. SDO Building Chaudhry Ijaz said that 70% construction had been completed. The DC directed completion of the project at the earliest. "Special attention should be paid to the quality of construction and high performance pumps should be installed to increase the capacity of the joint disposal station of the Education Complex and Government Jamia High school so that rainwater can be discharged immediately," he added.

CEO Education Javed Iqbal was also present.