Open Menu

Development Projects Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Development projects reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that Rs.10.1 million will be spent on the project under the supervision of the district council for the restoration of 8 km long streetlights from Sambrial Chowk to Sialkot International Airport and the project would be completed by the end of this month.

He expressed these views while reviewing the progress of work. CO District Council Ulfat Shehzad was also present.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain also reviewed the project of 3-story District education Complex Sialkot at a cost of Rs.

177 million under the supervision of the Building Department. SDO Building Chaudhry Ijaz said that 70% construction had been completed. The DC directed completion of the project at the earliest. "Special attention should be paid to the quality of construction and high performance pumps should be installed to increase the capacity of the joint disposal station of the Education Complex and Government Jamia High school so that rainwater can be discharged immediately," he added.

CEO Education Javed Iqbal was also present.

Related Topics

Education Progress Sialkot Sambrial From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

17 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

17 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

17 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

17 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

17 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

17 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

17 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan