Development Projects Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq has stated that there are 219 development projects currently under construction in the Bahawalpur district, at an estimated cost of more than Rs43 billion.
For the current financial year, Rs9.305 billion have been allocated for 63 ongoing and 31 new development schemes across the district under the annual development program. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level review meeting regarding the progress of development projects held today in the committee room of his office.
The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that during the current financial year, Rs4.218 billion have been released for 219 development projects across the district.
He instructed that development projects should be completed on schedule and to a high standard. He emphasized that supervising officers must ensure regular field visits to monitor construction work and that all ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame. The Deputy Commissioner warned that disciplinary action will be taken against officers of departments that fail to complete pending projects and developmental work within the designated time. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Development, Municipal Corporation's Chief Officer, and other officials from relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E-Rozgar Freelancing Summit held at IUB9 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 110 new dengue cases9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog10 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates Pakistan cricket team on historic win19 minutes ago
-
Quetta's cleanliness improved after outsourcing solid waste management: Shafqaat19 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha hosts session on journalistic ethics19 minutes ago
-
Four child beggars taken into protective custody19 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of wheat sowing stressed19 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Green Shirts over ODI win against Australia29 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ strike continues with 298 Karak teachers suspended29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter39 minutes ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting on Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-239 minutes ago