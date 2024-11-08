Open Menu

Development Projects Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Development projects reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq has stated that there are 219 development projects currently under construction in the Bahawalpur district, at an estimated cost of more than Rs43 billion.

For the current financial year, Rs9.305 billion have been allocated for 63 ongoing and 31 new development schemes across the district under the annual development program. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level review meeting regarding the progress of development projects held today in the committee room of his office.

The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that during the current financial year, Rs4.218 billion have been released for 219 development projects across the district.

He instructed that development projects should be completed on schedule and to a high standard. He emphasized that supervising officers must ensure regular field visits to monitor construction work and that all ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame. The Deputy Commissioner warned that disciplinary action will be taken against officers of departments that fail to complete pending projects and developmental work within the designated time. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Development, Municipal Corporation's Chief Officer, and other officials from relevant departments.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Progress All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

10 minutes ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

17 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

4 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

17 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan