Development projects reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq has stated that there are 219 development projects currently under construction in the Bahawalpur district, at an estimated cost of more than Rs43 billion.

For the current financial year, Rs9.305 billion have been allocated for 63 ongoing and 31 new development schemes across the district under the annual development program. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level review meeting regarding the progress of development projects held today in the committee room of his office.

The Deputy Commissioner mentioned that during the current financial year, Rs4.218 billion have been released for 219 development projects across the district.

He instructed that development projects should be completed on schedule and to a high standard. He emphasized that supervising officers must ensure regular field visits to monitor construction work and that all ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame. The Deputy Commissioner warned that disciplinary action will be taken against officers of departments that fail to complete pending projects and developmental work within the designated time. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Development, Municipal Corporation's Chief Officer, and other officials from relevant departments.