Development projects reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzab Awan, a meeting was held to review

progress of ongoing development projects in the division.

Superintendent Engineer (SE) Highways Amanat Ali informed the meeting that 134 schemes

with an estimated cost of Rs 87 billion were underway across the division, of which 34 schemes

were completed.

He revealed that out of the 62 schemes under the Annual Development Program (ADP), 33 schemes were completed while work was also underway on three new ADP schemes, nine road construction

and repair projects, 32 road rehabilitation projects, 23 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) schemes,

three Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) schemes, and two supplementary grant

projects.

Jahanzab Awan instructed highway officials to closely monitor quality and pace of ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended by SE Highways Amanat Ali, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and other officials.