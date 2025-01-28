Open Menu

Development Projects Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Development projects reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held in the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office under the chairmanship of senior parliamentarian and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt.

Member Provincial Assembly Naveed Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muzaffar Mukhtar along with officials from the Highway, Building, Public Health Engineering Department, Municipal Corporation/Committees were also present.

Manshaullah Butt reviewed the progress of work on 158 ongoing development schemes worth Rs 4.

42 billion in Sialkot district under the Chief Minister District Sustainable Development Goals Program and directed departments concerned to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

He said that quality should be ensured in the development projects and directed them to speed up the pace of work on road infrastructure schemes. He said that to make the roads built at a cost of billions safe, the piles of soil around the roads should be lowered below the road level so that the infrastructure is not damaged by standing water and the public can benefit from the development projects for a long time.

Recent Stories

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion tra ..

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..

39 minutes ago

UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

39 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

54 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first ..

Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

54 minutes ago
 NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting ..

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

1 hour ago
 Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

1 hour ago
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

2 hours ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

2 hours ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan