Development Projects Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held in the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office under the chairmanship of senior parliamentarian and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt.
Member Provincial Assembly Naveed Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muzaffar Mukhtar along with officials from the Highway, Building, Public Health Engineering Department, Municipal Corporation/Committees were also present.
Manshaullah Butt reviewed the progress of work on 158 ongoing development schemes worth Rs 4.
42 billion in Sialkot district under the Chief Minister District Sustainable Development Goals Program and directed departments concerned to complete the projects within the stipulated time.
He said that quality should be ensured in the development projects and directed them to speed up the pace of work on road infrastructure schemes. He said that to make the roads built at a cost of billions safe, the piles of soil around the roads should be lowered below the road level so that the infrastructure is not damaged by standing water and the public can benefit from the development projects for a long time.
Recent Stories
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP mulls including climate change topics in educational curriculum4 minutes ago
-
SH&ME introduces changes in local drug purchase system4 minutes ago
-
Development projects reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Passage of ‘Digital Nation Pakistan Bill’ marks a milestone for Pakistan's digital future: Shaza ..14 minutes ago
-
CAYA-25: 113 new members inducted into National Youth Council14 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani holds Khuli Kachehri at Rawat14 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces final Hajj packages for 202514 minutes ago
-
PECA Amendment Bill sails through Senate24 minutes ago
-
Seven illegal LPG refilling shops sealed24 minutes ago
-
“FATA” omitted from Senate rules as region merges with KPK24 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar highlights efforts to boost PTV’s revenue, improve content quality24 minutes ago
-
DG Pak-EPA calls youth for taking collective action at CAYA Summit34 minutes ago