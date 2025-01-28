Development projects reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held in the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office under the chairmanship of senior parliamentarian and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt.

Member Provincial Assembly Naveed Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Muzaffar Mukhtar along with officials from the Highway, Building, Public Health Engineering Department, Municipal Corporation/Committees were also present.

Manshaullah Butt reviewed the progress of work on 158 ongoing development schemes worth Rs 4.

42 billion in Sialkot district under the Chief Minister District Sustainable Development Goals Program and directed departments concerned to complete the projects within the stipulated time.

He said that quality should be ensured in the development projects and directed them to speed up the pace of work on road infrastructure schemes. He said that to make the roads built at a cost of billions safe, the piles of soil around the roads should be lowered below the road level so that the infrastructure is not damaged by standing water and the public can benefit from the development projects for a long time.