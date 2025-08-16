Open Menu

Development Projects Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Development projects reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brig. (R) Babar Alauddin visited Kharian and presided over a meeting at the office of the Assistant Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sher briefed him on ongoing development projects and public service matters.

The meeting was attended by Staff Officers Ahmad Sher Gondal and Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, DSPs Shahid and Zulfiqar, CEO of Education Yaseen Khan, Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Butt, MS of THQ Hospital Kharian, Rescue Incharge, XEN Irrigation, CEO of Solid Waste Management, and other concerned officials.

The chairperson reviewed development works, sanitation and drainage arrangements, health and education facilities, traffic management, and the law and order. He emphasized measures to resolve public issues and improve service delivery.

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

1 hour ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

1 hour ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

4 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

5 hours ago
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

5 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

6 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

6 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan