Development projects reviewed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate, Brig. (R) Babar Alauddin visited Kharian and presided over a meeting at the office of the Assistant Commissioner.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sher briefed him on ongoing development projects and public service matters.

The meeting was attended by Staff Officers Ahmad Sher Gondal and Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, DSPs Shahid and Zulfiqar, CEO of Education Yaseen Khan, Deputy Director of Development Jahangir Butt, MS of THQ Hospital Kharian, Rescue Incharge, XEN Irrigation, CEO of Solid Waste Management, and other concerned officials.

The chairperson reviewed development works, sanitation and drainage arrangements, health and education facilities, traffic management, and the law and order. He emphasized measures to resolve public issues and improve service delivery.