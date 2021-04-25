UrduPoint.com
Development Projects Reviewed In Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Development projects reviewed in meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that all ongoing development projects in the public interest would be completed on time.

Transparency would be ensured and strict action would be taken against those who were involved in malpractices and embezzlement.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on ongoing development projects at the Commissioner's Office, Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez, Provincial Minister for Revenue Punjab Colonel (retd) Muhammad Anwar, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah and officers of other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occassion, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Bukhari said that despite severe economic problems, mega projects worth billions of rupees would be launched in Rawalpindi division which had been neglected for many years.

He said that Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, Lei Expressway Project and Jalalpur Irrigation Project Jhelum are mega projects which were indispensable for the public interest but in the past the previous governments did not pay attention to them but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan work has been started on these projects. Billions of rupees have been allocated to uplift the Rawalpindi city.

