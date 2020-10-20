UrduPoint.com
Development Projects Set To Be Introduced In Multan UCs

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

Development projects set to be introduced in Multan UCs

A total of Rs. 780 millions would be utilized in development of district's union councils (UC) while Rs. 423.7 to be spent at UCs schemes of Metropolitan Corporation, it was decided in a meeting presided over by Energy minister Akhtar Malik with co-chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A total of Rs. 780 millions would be utilized in development of district's union councils (UC) while Rs. 423.7 to be spent at UCs schemes of Metropolitan Corporation, it was decided in a meeting presided over by Energy minister Akhtar Malik with co-chaired by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak on Tuesday.

About 40 percent fund would be utilized on MNAs' recommendation and 60 percent spent on MPAs of respective constituecies.

Special Adviser to CM Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari, MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehr, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Malik Saleem Labor and Sabeen Malik among others officials were present in the meeting.

Parliamentarians pointed out about 80 development projects termed necessary to be initiated in limit of Corporation.

There would be about Rs. 200 millions amount spent to complete 48 development schemes across Tehsil Council Multan.

Over Rs.16.2 millions and Rs. 10 millions would be spent in Municipal Committee Shujabad and Tehsil Council Shujabad respectively.

About Rs. 26.5 millions would be earmarked for uplift schemes of Municipal Committee Jalalpur and Rs. 20 millions in Tehsil Council Jalalpur respectively, the authority finalised in the meeting.

Akhtar Malik stressed for releasing tenders at earliest to start projects at territories concerned. He termed completion of development projects would lead to increase life standard of people especially rural areas. Development in education and health was remained top priority of the government, he maintained.

DC assured of constituting monitoring committees to monitor quality of work. Payment to contractors would be held conditional requisite by monitoring committee.

Contractors who were found leaving work incomplete or using defective material would be made blacklisted, DC said.

