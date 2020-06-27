Development projects to be completed on priority: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said ongoing development projects would be completed on a priority basis as development was the right of every citizen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said ongoing development projects would be completed on a priority basis as development was the right of every citizen.

Talking to assembly members at his assembly chamber, the CM reiterated that parliamentarians were his lieutenants and they would be given due respect and honour.

He termed their proposals about development schemes as worthwhile, adding that Punjab was being transformed as every city was moving forward on the road to progress. The development process would leave positive impacts on people, he added.

The CM said all-out resources would be provided for the welfare of minorities and the PTI government had a comprehensive agenda to provide equal development opportunities to minority communities.

Different assembly members apprised the CM about their proposals for development schemes in their areas and the chief minister issued directions for necessary action in this regard.

Those who called on the CM included Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Amin Ullah Khan, Ahmed Khan,Muhammad Atif, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain, Sadia Sohail Rana, Ayesha Nawaz, Farrah Agha,Mahinder Pall Singh, Haroon Imran Gill and Peter Gill.