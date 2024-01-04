Open Menu

Development Projects To Be Completed On Time, DC Tells SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday, held a meeting with SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and assured that all ongoing development projects in the city would be completed on time.

He said directions had been issued for submission of progress reports to the relevant authorities on daily basis. He said orders had been issued for reconstruction of roads and development schemes under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) within the current month. He said completion of the projects would improve traffic flow in city and ensure provision of facilities to citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar was also present.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said the industry in Sialkot was serving the country and the nation by earning valuable foreign exchange of $3 billion annually. He said the district administration was determined to promote economic activities and solve problems of industries.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik congratulated the deputy commissioner on his appointment in the district and said the chamber would cooperate with the government and the administration in construction and development of the city and for welfare of citizens.

Later, the SCCI president presented a commemorative shield to the deputy commissioner.

