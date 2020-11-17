UrduPoint.com
Development Projects To Be Completed Soon: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Development projects to be completed soon: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib has said that pace of work on development projects in the city would be further expedited and these projects would be completed at the earliest.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was striving to provide all amenities including education and health to masses on priority basis. He said that the PTI government would accomplish the mission of uplift of neglected segments of society.

"We will fulfill all promises made with people and make Pakistan a welfare state," he said adding that development work was in full swing and we are focusing on the areas neglected by the previous governments.

He said a comprehensive strategy has been chalked out to control inflation.

He said that due to business-friendly polices of the government, industrialisation is gaining momentum in textile hub of Pakistan. He said that people of Gilgit-Baltisttan reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and voted for their bright future. They have rejected the narrative of opposition parties, he said adding that the opposition was staging protest instead of replying to questions about their corruption.

