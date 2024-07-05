Open Menu

Development Projects To Be Completed Timely: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Pakhtoon Yar Khan has said that the development projects approved under the supervision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will be completed soon.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, he said that the government had taken a number of development initiatives and all development projects would be completed to provide the best facilities to the people.

Khan apprised the Chief Minister of the ongoing development works and public issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Bannu Division. The chief minister appreciated his performance and directed the immediate resolution of public issues.

APP/slm

