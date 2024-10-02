Development Projects To Be Completed Timely: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rahman on Wednesday said that development schemes in the city would be completed timely.
She expressed these views while visiting various places in the city including Model Street where she inspected the library and examined several books.
According to the district administration, this visit aimed at addressing urban issues and accelerating the pace of development work.
She said that district administration was committed to the development of the area and the cooperation of citizens was essential for the success of these initiatives, she added.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said under the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the administration would leave no stone unturned to put Dera Ismail Khan on the path of development.
She also urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and dispose of waste in designated sites.
