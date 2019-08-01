Development projects to be completed timely: Provincial Minister for Building and Roads Gilgit Baltistan Dr, Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Building and Roads Gilgit Baltistan Dr, Iqbal said Thursday that all the ongoing developmental projects would timely be completed.

Talking to media, the provincial minister said that currently several projects were underway such as 'Musk power project', 'Gorikot link road' and added that Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water & power to ensure quality work and complete them within stipulated time frame.

He said that contractors and executive engineers would submit progress report of developmental work on weekly and monthly basis.

He said that it would be ensured that tax payers' money were properly utilized and warned that strict action would be taken against those elements that were found in malpractices.

"I will make the Astore as model city by grace of Allah Almighty where people would have all basic necessities of life," the GB minister vowed.