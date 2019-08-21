Development projects to be completed timely in GB: minister

Provincial Minister for Public Works Department(PWD) Gilgit Baltistan Dr, Iqbal has said that all the ongoing developmental projects would timely be completed

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Works Department(PWD) Gilgit Baltistan Dr, Iqbal has said that all the ongoing developmental projects would timely be completed.

Talking to media, the provincial minister said that currently several projects were underway and added that Executive Engineer B&R and Executive Engineer Water & power had been directed to ensure quality work and complete them within stipulated time frame.

He said that contractors and executive engineers would submit progress report of developmental work regularly.

He said that it would be ensured that tax payers' money were properly utilized and warned that strict action would be taken against those elements that were found in malpractices.