Development Projects To Be Focused In Upcoming Budget: CM Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that social welfare development projects will be focused in the upcoming budget of 2021-22.

According to the private news channel report, the provincial cabinet has proposed development schemes of various departments to pay attention on pre-qualification for better implementation of development projects.

Kamal Khan also asked concerned departments to introduce certified courses to enhance skilled manpower in the province to eliminate unemployment.

He also suggested to initiate a boarding school project for the children of colliers.

Jam Kamal also instructed proper master planning for sewerage and drainage in the major cities of the province.

