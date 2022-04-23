Development projects to be timely completed: Anwerzeb Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Development Anwarzeb Khan said Saturday that all the ongoing development projects would be timely completed for achieving socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Development Anwarzeb Khan said Saturday that all the ongoing development projects would be timely completed for achieving socio-economic development.

He expressed these while visiting Raghgan to Nazke and Haji Loong to Pusht roads in Bajaur district where he inspected the ongoing construction work on the roads.

He directed the concerned contractors to expedite the work on the roads and ensure its completion on time.

The minister said no compromise would be made on quality of construction materials and effective measures would be made to complete these projects timely, adding action would be taken against those who used substandard materials.

He said that the government had continued its journey to fulfill the promises made to the people during election campaigns and undertaking these development initiatives were part of such efforts.

He said that work on development projects in all the merged tribal districts including Bajaur district were underway in full swing.