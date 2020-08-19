UrduPoint.com
Development Projects To Open New Chapter Of Prosperity In Dir Lower: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Development projects to open new chapter of prosperity in Dir Lower: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Shafiullah Khan Wednesday said that the government was giving top priority to development and construction work for uplift of far-flung areas.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of construction of Talash Brakot road in Dir Lower.

Member National Assembly Syed Mehboob was also present among others and said the PTI-led government was taking tangible measures to materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring the country at par with the developed countries of the world.

Shafiullah Khan said that a number of development projects had been launched in the Lower Dir district which would usher in a new chapter of prosperity in the area and remove a sense of deprivation among its people. He said that masses reposed trust in the elected representatives of PTI through vote and added that the PTI would fulfill all its promises it made with people.

He said that Talash Brakot Road would be constructed at a cost of Rs10 million in one year, which would help connect people of remote areas besides boosting economic activities.

He said that opponents were playing politics on restoration of Dir-Chitral CPEC route but they would get nothing out of negative propaganda but only disappointment.

He said the chief minister had also ordered for conducting feasibility of Chakdara-Chitral Motorway. He added that Punjkora Lift Canal project and grid station in Talash would bring about revolution in the agriculture sector besides meeting electricity requirements of the area.

He said that education played a pivotal role in the development of society and added that colleges would be constructed for boys and girls of the area. Besides provision of gas facility, he said that construction work of Talash bypass was in final phase which was being completed at Rs360 million. He said that for provision of clean drinking water for district headquarters Taimergara, Rs650 million had been allocated for Gravity Scheme while for Rs720 million for Taimergara beautification and Rs150 million had been earmarked for construction of sports complex.

