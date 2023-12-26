Development projects underway in Sialkot: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Shah Mir Iqbal has said the ongoing development projects

to upgrade the infrastructure of the district are going on rapidly.

Wazirabad Road and other projects would be completed before January 31.

Similarly, under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Improvement Program (PICIIP), sewerage

lines are being laid on four important roads and work in urban area was being monitored

daily.

He expressed these views while giving a briefing to the 14-member delegation of the 34th senior management course Inland Study Tour organized by the National Institute of Management, Islamabad, during

a visit to the DC Office here on Tuessay.

DS National Institute of Management Masood Ahmed, Coordinator-one Naeem Hassan,

Coordinator-Two Shahab Hameed, Saima Ahad, Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Syed Ali Imran, Muhammed Khalid, Muhammed Afnan Alam, Naeem Iqbal Cheema, Iqbal Ahmad, Muhammed Iqbal Khan, Muhammed Jawad, Qudratullah Khan, Hasan Rashid and Waqar Ahmed were in the delegation.

The deputy commissioner said that the district administration was active for the transfer of

tanneries in Sialkot Tannery Zone under the protection environment department of Punjab government

and so far the construction of 170 tanneries had started in zone.

The DC said that brick kilns were being shifted to zigzag technology.