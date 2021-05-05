UrduPoint.com
Development Projects With Rs.10 Billion Underway In Karak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:23 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, member National Assembly, Shahid Khattak has said that historic development works worth Rs. 10 billion were underway for long-standing issues of district Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, member National Assembly, Shahid Khattak has said that historic development works worth Rs. 10 billion were underway for long-standing issues of district Karak.

Talking to APP, he said that he had discussed construction of an oil refinery with the Prime Minister and soon the people of the district would hear good news.

He said that laying of gas pipelines was initiated with a cost of Rs. 20 billion to supply gas to remaining villages and address low pressure issue, besides allocation of substantial amount for roads construction.

Shahid Khatak said that provincial government had allocated Rs. 630 million to address the long-standing drinking water issue under which water would be supplied to the city from Sarkai Lawghar.

He said that funds were allocated for up-gradation of health facilities in DHQ hospital and schools were built in far-flung areas to facilitate people.

He said with completion of Siraj Baba powe grid station in the Takht-e-Nusrati teshil issue like loadsheding and low voltage was resolved.

