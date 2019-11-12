UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Projects Worth Rs 600 Mln Initiated In Dera Murad Jamali

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

Development projects worth Rs 600 mln initiated in Dera Murad Jamali

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani Tuesday said development projects with cost of Rs 600 million had been started under MPA fund in Tehsil Chithar and Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) area of Nasirabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani Tuesday said development projects with cost of Rs 600 million had been started under MPA fund in Tehsil Chithar and Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) area of Nasirabad district.

Talking to APP Mir Sikandar said provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible measures to develop each district for the prosperity of public, saying health and education were being focused by incumbent regime in order to promote both sectors for interest of people.

He said in this regard, renovation of educational institutions were completed, despite over dozens of building of girls and boys schools including Primary, middle and high schools have been constructed in respective areas of Nasirabad district including Chithar Tehsil and Tehsil Dera Murad Jamali under funds of Chief Minister Balochistan.

"About 50 kilometer construction of a road would be started from Dargah Shahinshah to Chithar till Filgi for facilities of public in the area", he said, saying water supply schemes and pavement of roads were being launched in the area under MPA funds in order to remove backwardness of the areas.

Mir Sikandar said a modern hospital would be set up with cost of Rs 40 million in Tehsil Chithar in funds of Chief Minister Balochistan which was approved by CM.

"I am trying to approve more funds in upcoming budget for the constituency to address drainage, sewerage and electricity problems on permanent basis in the area", he said.

He said fund of development project was asset of public but we were striving to ensure standard of progress schemes in timely completion of them, saying efforts were being made to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Electricity Education Water Budget Provincial Assembly Road Progress Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

50 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

52 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

52 minutes ago

Obdurate Fawad keeps Sindh afloat against Northern

55 minutes ago

Russia Urges Kiev to Extend Law on Special Status ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom Export Intends to Offer Longer Gas Contrac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.