Development projects worth Rs 600 mln initiated in Dera Murad Jamali

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani Tuesday said development projects with cost of Rs 600 million had been started under MPA fund in Tehsil Chithar and Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) area of Nasirabad district

Talking to APP Mir Sikandar said provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking all possible measures to develop each district for the prosperity of public, saying health and education were being focused by incumbent regime in order to promote both sectors for interest of people.

He said in this regard, renovation of educational institutions were completed, despite over dozens of building of girls and boys schools including Primary, middle and high schools have been constructed in respective areas of Nasirabad district including Chithar Tehsil and Tehsil Dera Murad Jamali under funds of Chief Minister Balochistan.

"About 50 kilometer construction of a road would be started from Dargah Shahinshah to Chithar till Filgi for facilities of public in the area", he said, saying water supply schemes and pavement of roads were being launched in the area under MPA funds in order to remove backwardness of the areas.

Mir Sikandar said a modern hospital would be set up with cost of Rs 40 million in Tehsil Chithar in funds of Chief Minister Balochistan which was approved by CM.

"I am trying to approve more funds in upcoming budget for the constituency to address drainage, sewerage and electricity problems on permanent basis in the area", he said.

He said fund of development project was asset of public but we were striving to ensure standard of progress schemes in timely completion of them, saying efforts were being made to resolve problems of people at their doorsteps.