Development, prosperity depend on working conditions: Sindh CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said development and prosperity of any province or country depends upon working conditions which can be created with an ideal law and order situation.

This he said while addressing 51-Pakistan Staff Course participants led by their Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan who called on him here at the Chief Minister House.

The participants belong to different countries, including Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and other countries.

He said that the Sindh government just after restoring law and order, has embarked the province on the road to development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, secretaries of different departments.

Syed Muad Ali Shah said that after restoration of law and order major international events such as cricket matches, literary festivals, Bohra Jamaat and various others were conducted successfully and smoothly in Karachi.

The CM Sindh said that the provincial government made a massive investment in Thar and turned it into one of the hubs of investment.

"Today, Thar has a vast road network, airport, and major projects of mining, power generation, coal to gas, coal to liquid and newly established educational institutions," he said.

Talking about health facilities, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government has improved three major hospitals, NICVD, JPMC and NICH in Karachi.

"The NICVD has eight satellites in other district headquarters of the province and open-heart surgery is performed in Karachi and Sukkur," he said and added Gambat Institute of Health has an expertise in liver transplantation and so far they have conducted 5000 liver transplants He said that the Cyberknife of JPMC was one of the best facilities in the world where free of charge treatment was provided. As a matter of fact such treatment costs over $100,000 in other countries.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government was the only provincial government which established a 200-bedded Institute of Infectious Diseases or what it was known as COVID hospitals at NIPA.

"This institute apart from providing treatment to the COVID patients would conduct research to control infectious diseases," he said.

He also proudly told the visiting delegation that his government on Public Private Partnership bases has constructed major roads, such 4-lane Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road, Karachi-Thatta road, Jhirk-Mulakatiar bridge on river Indus, Thar coal mining, water supply to Thar Coal Blocks, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on River Indus and various others.

The chief minister responded to the questions of the participants and presented the Commandant War Course College a shield and other souvenirs.