Development, prosperity in any region is a precursor to peace: US Counsel General

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :US Consul General Mr. William K. Makaneole called on Additional Chief Secretary (ACS)South Punjab Saqib Zafar at his office on Wednesday.

According to the press release, Political and Economic Chief American Consulate Lahore Ms. Kathleen Gibilisco and the administrative secretaries of South Punjab were also present in the meeting.

The US Consul General, speaking on the occasion, said the Consulate would play its role in alleviating poverty in South Punjab.

He said that development and prosperity in any region is a precursor to peace.

The ACS while briefing about the profile of South Punjab, said that this region is of immense importance in terms of agriculture and economy and possesses vast opportunities for tourism due to its historical heritage.

He said South Punjab produces 98 percent of the country's mangoes and 93 percent cotton adding that the region has a population of 34.7 million and 58 percent labor of region is engaged in agriculture while 9 pc has access to safe drinking water and 59 pc to sewerage.

Mr Zafar stated that South Punjab Secretariat would play a revolutionary role for the development of the region and to reduce unemployment by providing employment opportunities to the people of the region.

The ACS informed that a separate budget has been allocated for South Punjab which has been ring fenced.

People of the region do not have to go to Lahore for redressal of their problems any more,he said and added that financial and administrative powers have been rested with South Punjab Secretariat.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab also presented a souvenir of South Punjab to US Consul General. Secretary Schools and Higher education Dr.

Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, Secretary Local Government Aamir Aqiq and Additional Secretary Specialized Health Education Amjad Shoaib Tareen were also attended the meeting.