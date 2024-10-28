- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Development, prosperity of Balochistan govt's top priority: Balochistan Minister for Communication a ..
Development, Prosperity Of Balochistan Govt's Top Priority: Balochistan Minister For Communication And Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Balochistan Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa and Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Monday said that the development and prosperity of the province was the top priority of the government for providing facilities to masses
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa and Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Monday said that the development and prosperity of the province was the top priority of the government for providing facilities to masses.
They expressed these views while during meeting here. Provincial Minister of P&D Mir
In the meeting, the two ministers had a detailed discussion on the progress of the ongoing development projects in the province and expressed that no laxity or negligence would be tolerated in the development and prosperity of the province.
They said that our first priority was to complete all the ongoing development projects in the province on time so that the people of the province get the fruits of these development projects.
Both ministers said that if the province develops, peace and prosperity would come and it was the first priority of their government to make the province developed and prosperous.
God willing, the day is not far when our province will be developed and prosperous, they said adding that their focus was on important issues of roads, building sector, health and education development projects and most important unemployment.
They said that if these issues were resolved, it would be a great achievement for them.
The ministers said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also has the same vision to put the province on track of development because durable development is essential for maintaining peace.
Recent Stories
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Commodities rate re-fixed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation4 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 44 minutes ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities4 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC15 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..8 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi8 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog8 minutes ago
-
Commodities rate re-fixed3 minutes ago
-
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone towards bilateral coo ..3 minutes ago
-
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Kha ..3 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary24 minutes ago