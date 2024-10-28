(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa and Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Monday said that the development and prosperity of the province was the top priority of the government for providing facilities to masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa and Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Monday said that the development and prosperity of the province was the top priority of the government for providing facilities to masses.

They expressed these views while during meeting here. Provincial Minister of P&D Mir

In the meeting, the two ministers had a detailed discussion on the progress of the ongoing development projects in the province and expressed that no laxity or negligence would be tolerated in the development and prosperity of the province.

They said that our first priority was to complete all the ongoing development projects in the province on time so that the people of the province get the fruits of these development projects.

Both ministers said that if the province develops, peace and prosperity would come and it was the first priority of their government to make the province developed and prosperous.

God willing, the day is not far when our province will be developed and prosperous, they said adding that their focus was on important issues of roads, building sector, health and education development projects and most important unemployment.

They said that if these issues were resolved, it would be a great achievement for them.

The ministers said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also has the same vision to put the province on track of development because durable development is essential for maintaining peace.