Open Menu

Development, Prosperity Of Balochistan Govt's Top Priority: Balochistan Minister For Communication And Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Development, prosperity of Balochistan govt's top priority: Balochistan Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa

Balochistan Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa and Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Monday said that the development and prosperity of the province was the top priority of the government for providing facilities to masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communication and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa and Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi on Monday said that the development and prosperity of the province was the top priority of the government for providing facilities to masses.

They expressed these views while during meeting here. Provincial Minister of P&D Mir

In the meeting, the two ministers had a detailed discussion on the progress of the ongoing development projects in the province and expressed that no laxity or negligence would be tolerated in the development and prosperity of the province.

They said that our first priority was to complete all the ongoing development projects in the province on time so that the people of the province get the fruits of these development projects.

Both ministers said that if the province develops, peace and prosperity would come and it was the first priority of their government to make the province developed and prosperous.

God willing, the day is not far when our province will be developed and prosperous, they said adding that their focus was on important issues of roads, building sector, health and education development projects and most important unemployment.

They said that if these issues were resolved, it would be a great achievement for them.

The ministers said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also has the same vision to put the province on track of development because durable development is essential for maintaining peace.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Progress Same God All Government Top

Recent Stories

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

3 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

4 minutes ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

4 minutes ago
 Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’shi ..

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

4 minutes ago
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspe ..

Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities

4 minutes ago
 Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

15 minutes ago
 Regional federal ombudsman office starts registeri ..

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..

8 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

8 minutes ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

8 minutes ago
 Commodities rate re-fixed

Commodities rate re-fixed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan