Development, prosperity top priority of PTI govt.; Chief Minister tells MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a public representative political party adding that development and prosperity of common man is our top priority.

These views were expressed by the Chief Minister during a meeting with MPAs at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

He said that due to the sincere efforts of PTIs leadership not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the entire country is undergoing a period of transformation and development.

He further said that we have to move forward by including all the districts of the province in this race of development. The Chief Minister sated that we are taking steps for the development of overall province.

He said that practical steps are being taken to improve hospitals, schools, roads, communication networks, industry, tourism, energy & power and other infrastructures in all the districts of the province which will ensure the provision of basic services to the people.

The PTI provincial government introduced a number of reforms to benefit the people in all the departments of the province.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government is taking priority steps to further improve law & order and economy of the province. He said that completion of Peshawar D.I.Khan Motorway would benefit the southern region including newly merged Tribal Districts of the province.

The project will not only promote trade & business activities in the region but will also provide better travel facilities to the people of southern regions.

He furthered that the provincial government of PTI had laid out a comprehensive plan to promote tourism in the province which will not only improve the economy of the province but will also provide better employment opportunities to the locals.

The Chief Minister said that sustainable development of under privileged Districts of the province is our priority, especially the newly merged Tribal Districts. The provincial government is taking steps to raise life standard of the people of backward areas, to remove their deprivations and to protect their rights.

The Chief Minister further stated that the incumbent government is providing 100% free health services, loans to youth, extended provincial departments and courts to newly merged Tribal Districts and hundreds of projects under the Quick Impact Program of Tribal Districts are enough proof that we want quick and sustainable development of the Tribal Districts.

He said that the PTI government believes in justice and merit. He added that with the sincere efforts of PTI leadership the economy of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be soon stable and Pakistan will set a new stage of development.