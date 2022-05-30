Development schemes not meeting timelines to trigger officials' accountability, warns commissioner

Commissioner Multan engineer Amir Khatak on Monday said that officials found unable to get development schemes completed on or before the timeline i.e the end of fiscal year 2021-22, must be ready to face accountability

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan engineer Amir Khatak on Monday said that officials found unable to get development schemes completed on or before the timeline i.e the end of fiscal year 2021-22, must be ready to face accountability.

Presiding over a divisional development committee meeting to review pace of progress, commissioner said that Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz was personally monitoring the development initiatives' execution in South Punjab and directed deputy commissioners to personally visit the sites to ensure schemes were completed timely and prevent chances of faulty work and poor material.

Commissioner ordered DCs to issue show cause notices to officials concerned and blacklist the contractor in case of finding poor quality of work and material and go-slow attitude.

He said, funds have been sought from Punjab government for improving city's parks and sewerage system. He ordered that water be sprinkled on roads where development schemes were under execution.

Sports department was directed to complete hockey stadium project at the earliest to make it functional without any delay.

Director Development Rubina Kausar informed commissioner that 691 ADP schemes, 348 CDP schemes, and 963 schemes under sustainable development goals phase-4 were in progress in Multan division.

She added that 331 schemes of community development programme have been completed while seventeen (17) others were under execution. She said that 75 per cent of work has been completed on sustainable development goals schemes. She said that deputy commissioners inspected 95 projects' sites and issued show cause notices to three officials on poor quality of work.

ALL the DCs including additional deputy commissioner Multan Rana Akhlaque gave detailed briefing to commissioner on development schemes under execution in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal.