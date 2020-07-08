Development schemes of DHQ hospital completed with Rs 56.245 million in Lasbela

Plans for up-gradation of laboratories and construction of an emergency center for the improvement of the health sector in Lasbela has been successfully completed in a short time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Plans for up-gradation of laboratories and construction of an emergency center for the improvement of the health sector in Lasbela has been successfully completed in a short time.

According to official sources, the progression of Laboratories of Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital under modern architecture the project has been successfully completed with the special monitoring of the C&W Department's Specialist Engineers and Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema and the attention of DHO Lasbela.

Completion of will enable issuance of computerized slip under One Window Operation to patients turning to Civil Hospital Hub for diagnosis of medical ailments. Construction of Stock Room and Residential Bungalows for Medical Officers has been completed expeditiously in a short span of time after the appointment of executive engineer C&W Qazi Noorul Haq on merit basis.

The development schemes of District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) were completed at a cost of Rs. 56.245 million, while Rs 4.6 million have been spent on construction of Gynae Labor Room at Rural Health Center in the city of Bela and up-gradation of Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital Hub laboratory at a cost of Rs. 3 million successful completion of the project is a practical example of good governance in the current regime.

The people of Lasbela have thanked the Government of Balochistan for its exemplary measures for the betterment of the health sector and other public welfare measures, including the establishment of an isolation center to combat coronavirus.