Development schemes reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya presided over a meeting to review development schemes in the district under the annual development program on Friday.

In the meeting, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Shoaib Raza Khan, XEN Public Health and Engineering Shoaib Zia Hashmi and other officers of departments concerned participated.

The estimate was reviewed for 78 development projects of Rs 35.749 in which Rs 12.57 million for new development projects while Rs 23.17 for ongoing development schemes were included. Deputy Director Development Muhammad Shoaib Raza Khan briefed the DC about ongoing and new schemes in the district. A total of 78 development projects were included in the plan. The DC directed officers concerned to ensure the completion of the schemes on time and warned that no compromise would be made on the quality of the material.