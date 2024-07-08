Development schemes reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armughan Subhani.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, MNAs Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Ali Zahid, MPAs Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Faisal Ikram Chaudhry, Chaudhry Khurram Virk, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed, Shakeela Javed Arthur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, ADC Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar and district officers.

In the meeting, officers of Irrigation Marala Division gave a briefing about measures to protect life and property of citizens in case of possible floods in monsoon. It was informed that in case of rains in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India, water from the River Chenab, River Jammu Tawi and River Manawar Tawi first reaches Head Marala in Sialkot district. The Marala Headworks has a capacity of 11,00,000 cusecs of water and the Irrigation Department has set up five monitoring camps.

The inflow and outflow of water is continuously monitored and all the protective embankments along the river are in a satisfactory condition, it was informed.

The meeting was informed that in 2023, the irrigation department had sent a plan to build a new structure near Shahbazpur to the Punjab government for approval after a study. The Punjab government will provide Rs295 million for development projects in the area of each member of the assembly and the members would provide a priority list.

The District Coordination Committee unanimously supported the proposal of Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Nausheen Iftikhar for the early establishment of a Punjab University campus.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armughan Subhani suggested the establishment of a girls' college in Dalowali.