Open Menu

Development Schemes Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Development schemes reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armughan Subhani.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, MNAs Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Ali Zahid, MPAs Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Faisal Ikram Chaudhry, Chaudhry Khurram Virk, Rana Fayyaz Ahmed, Shakeela Javed Arthur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, ADC Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar and district officers.

In the meeting, officers of Irrigation Marala Division gave a briefing about measures to protect life and property of citizens in case of possible floods in monsoon. It was informed that in case of rains in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India, water from the River Chenab, River Jammu Tawi and River Manawar Tawi first reaches Head Marala in Sialkot district. The Marala Headworks has a capacity of 11,00,000 cusecs of water and the Irrigation Department has set up five monitoring camps.

The inflow and outflow of water is continuously monitored and all the protective embankments along the river are in a satisfactory condition, it was informed.

The meeting was informed that in 2023, the irrigation department had sent a plan to build a new structure near Shahbazpur to the Punjab government for approval after a study. The Punjab government will provide Rs295 million for development projects in the area of each member of the assembly and the members would provide a priority list.

The District Coordination Committee unanimously supported the proposal of Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Nausheen Iftikhar for the early establishment of a Punjab University campus.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armughan Subhani suggested the establishment of a girls' college in Dalowali.

Related Topics

Assembly India National Assembly Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Jammu Sialkot Fayyaz Ahmed All From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

1 hour ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

2 hours ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

4 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan