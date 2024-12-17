Development schemes reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan in which progress of seven ongoing schemes of higher education, one each of agriculture, wildlife and building Department were reviewed in detail.

The meeting was informed that the construction of three colleges in Bhakkar and Mianwali and one Post Graduate College in Sargodha is underway while 74 percent of the funds allocated for the current year have been utilized. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Directors of Development and Colleges of the three districts to jointly review all the schemes, identify obstacles to the construction work and send a report to his office. He also directed the Building Officers to provide details of the funds required for the schemes so that more funds can be recommended to the government for the early completion of the schemes.

The meeting was informed about the under-construction Agri Mall in Sargodha that 20 percent of work on the mall has been completed and the government is working to ensure 100 percent completion by June 2025. While reviewing the zoo project in Sargodha, it was informed that all the construction work will be completed by the Building Department in a week. The Deputy Director Wildlife said that animals will be brought after the Building Department officially transfers the zoo to them. In this way, staff will be recruited on CPS to make the zoo functional. Moreover, it was agreed in the meeting that the zoo will be officially functional before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Colleges Naeed Naz and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, besides officers of Agriculture, Building and Wildlife departments.