Development Schemes Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan in which progress of seven ongoing schemes of higher education, one each of agriculture, wildlife and building Department were reviewed in detail.
The meeting was informed that the construction of three colleges in Bhakkar and Mianwali and one Post Graduate College in Sargodha is underway while 74 percent of the funds allocated for the current year have been utilized. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Directors of Development and Colleges of the three districts to jointly review all the schemes, identify obstacles to the construction work and send a report to his office. He also directed the Building Officers to provide details of the funds required for the schemes so that more funds can be recommended to the government for the early completion of the schemes.
The meeting was informed about the under-construction Agri Mall in Sargodha that 20 percent of work on the mall has been completed and the government is working to ensure 100 percent completion by June 2025. While reviewing the zoo project in Sargodha, it was informed that all the construction work will be completed by the Building Department in a week. The Deputy Director Wildlife said that animals will be brought after the Building Department officially transfers the zoo to them. In this way, staff will be recruited on CPS to make the zoo functional. Moreover, it was agreed in the meeting that the zoo will be officially functional before Eid-ul-Fitr.
The meeting was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Colleges Naeed Naz and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, besides officers of Agriculture, Building and Wildlife departments.
Recent Stories
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 Dolphin Squad officials dismissed over corruption2 minutes ago
-
Over 72,000 theft cases registered in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
CM stresses importance of all provinces working together for the betterment of country2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various areas to review ongoing polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
16 terrorists arrested in CTD operations2 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul in five cases2 minutes ago
-
Kitchen gardening training session2 minutes ago
-
SCP seeks public comments on rules for appointment of Judges2 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept crackdown continues against illegal hunters12 minutes ago
-
Economic stability on the horizon: Khurram Shahzad12 minutes ago
-
US Embassy, UoE launch English Excess Program12 minutes ago