Development Schemes Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Development schemes reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Sugarcane Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan.

The meeting reviewed in detail various development schemes related to Khushab and Mianwali districts and approved three important schemes aimed at providing better travel facilities to sugarcane farmers and facilitating access to the mills. The approved schemes include construction, rehabilitation and expansion of two roads in Khushab district. The meeting was informed that under the first scheme, the road from Bola to Joharabad Sugar Mills (length 2.30 km) will be improved, while the second scheme includes the upgradation of the road from Sugar Mills Road to Sigal Chowk (length 2.30 km). The aim of both schemes is to make sugarcane transportation faster and more efficient.

Similarly, approval was given for the construction, rehabilitation and expansion of the road (length 1.40 km) located on the left side of Ghulam Minor from Naseerwala Road to Wanwala Road in Mianwali district, which will prove to be an important facility for local farmers.

Deputy Director Development Bilal Hassan, SE Highways Rana Abid Ali, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran and officers of the food Department, besides Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Amir and Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya attended the meeting through video link along with their teams. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed departments concerned to timely complete work on the development schemes, keeping in mind transparency and quality so that farmers and the public get the fruits of the projects as soon as possible.

