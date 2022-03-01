Development schemes should be completed on time: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday said that development schemes should be completed on time so that the masses could take benefit from them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday said that development schemes should be completed on time so that the masses could take benefit from them.

He was addressing a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

He reviewed the ongoing development schemes in the district under the Annual Development Programme 2021-2022.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Executive Engineer Buildings Nisar Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr. Khalid Channar, Deputy Director Colleges Wajid Mehmood, Assistant Director Arts Council Sohail Kamran Maitla, DSO Amir Hameed, and officers of other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that the ongoing development schemes should be completed properly and the officers of the concerned departments should visit the sites regularly.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar said that under the Annual Development Program 2021-2022, work has been started on 303 development schemes in the district.

More than Rs. 8973 million development funds were released for development schemes. Out of which more than Rs 4280 million funds have been utilized.