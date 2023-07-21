Development schemes to be completed on time: SMBR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Member of the board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javaid chaired a meeting at the Commissioner's Office, here on Friday, where Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Dr Ihtesham Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Ashfaq Sial, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rao Nadim Akhtar, and Assistant Commissioner (General) Muhammad Tayyab were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakil Ahmed Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon participated in the meeting via video-link.

During the meeting, the SMBR reviewed the initiatives of the Board of Revenue in the Bahawalpur division.

He said that all matters related to revenue should be further progressed in an efficient manner, and the developmental schemes of the Board of Revenue should be completed with high standards within the specified time-frame. He emphasised the need to revitalise rural revenue centres and ensure effective branding for agricultural products.

The SMBR also stressed urgency to digitalise positions that have not been digitalised yet. While reviewing the collection of government dues, he instructed that the targets for the collection of government revenues should be achieved.