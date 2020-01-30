Development schemes to be completed soon in Kuhlo: Deputy Commissioner

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa on Thursday said development schemes would soon be completed with standard and concerned officers should ensure monitoring of continuing growth projects in the areas for welfare of public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa on Thursday said development schemes would soon be completed with standard and concerned officers should ensure monitoring of continuing growth projects in the areas for welfare of public.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review work of ongoing development projects, saying that provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide facilities to masses at their doorsteps.

DC further said concerned officials should visit their relevant areas to check work of ongoing progress projects while those officers were showing negligence in this regard, strict action would be taken against them.

He said public complaints would be considered regarding construction of development projects in order to complete them with quality basis on timely, adding that local government, B and R and other department would be focused on ongoing progress schemes so that public could take beneficial of these projects after completion of them.

"Those contractors will not complete construction of growth projects with standards whose payments bill would be stopped until conclusion of schemes", he said and added he would inspect ongoing schemes for ensuring addressing their related problems in the area.

SP Kuhlo, Captain (R) Naveed Alam, Xen Irrigation Irfan Lashari, Xen PHE, Haji Mohsin Lashari, District Health Officer (DHO) Shair Zaman Marri, SDO B & R Mir Ghulam Dastagir Marri, SDO local Government Mir Shakoor Marri, MS Dr. Attahullah Marri, District sports Officer Juma Khan Marri, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Shafiq Zarkoon, Deputy District education Officer (DDEO) Hafizullah Marri, DDEO Kahan and other relevant official attended the meeting.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner was briefed about ongoing development schemes in detail by relevant official.

