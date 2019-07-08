UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Development Schemes To Bring Prosperity In Balochistan: Zamark Khan Achakzai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:07 PM

Development schemes to bring prosperity in Balochistan: Zamark Khan Achakzai

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai on Monday said the timely completion of ongoing development projects including agriculture, education, health and other sectors, progress would not only provide relief to people, but also bring prosperity in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai on Monday said the timely completion of ongoing development projects including agriculture, education, health and other sectors, progress would not only provide relief to people, but also bring prosperity in province.

He shared these views while talking to Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri called on him at his office, said press release issued here.

They exchanged their views about development schemes, improving of agriculture, education, health and other main sectors of province for ensuring good governance.

They also lauded provincial government led by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with its team to present positive, balanced budget keeping in view the limited financial resources.

"Hefty funds have been allocated for these development projects which will be completed on time and people can get benefits in the respective areas of province", he said.

Agriculture Minister said poverty and unemployment would be eliminated by promotion of education and agricultural development in the province.

Meanwhile, people coming from different areas of Balochistan called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Zamarak Khan Achakzai at his office and informed the Minister about their issues which would not be addressed in their areas form long time.

They also requested the Minister to resolve their issues.

The Provincial Minister assured them that government will take all measures to provide all basic facilities, aiming to decrease difficulties of public as any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in provision of basic needs to the masses, adding all recruitment would be made on merit bases in order to reduce sense of deprivation among qualified youth.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Budget Agriculture Progress All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

2 hours ago

Querrey to face Nadal in Wimbledon quarter-finals

1 minute ago

160 screened at health camp

1 minute ago

Pak-US bilateral cooperation in field of agricultu ..

1 minute ago

AJK describes shaheed Burhan Wani role model for ..

2 minutes ago

Shaheed Burhan Wani is the hero of Kashmir: Being ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.