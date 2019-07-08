Development schemes to bring prosperity in Balochistan: Zamark Khan Achakzai

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai on Monday said the timely completion of ongoing development projects including agriculture, education, health and other sectors, progress would not only provide relief to people, but also bring prosperity in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture , Engineer Zamarak Khan Achakzai on Monday said the timely completion of ongoing development projects including agriculture education , health and other sectors, progress would not only provide relief to people, but also bring prosperity in province.

He shared these views while talking to Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri called on him at his office, said press release issued here.

They exchanged their views about development schemes, improving of agriculture, education, health and other main sectors of province for ensuring good governance.

They also lauded provincial government led by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with its team to present positive, balanced budget keeping in view the limited financial resources.

"Hefty funds have been allocated for these development projects which will be completed on time and people can get benefits in the respective areas of province", he said.

Agriculture Minister said poverty and unemployment would be eliminated by promotion of education and agricultural development in the province.

Meanwhile, people coming from different areas of Balochistan called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Zamarak Khan Achakzai at his office and informed the Minister about their issues which would not be addressed in their areas form long time.

They also requested the Minister to resolve their issues.

The Provincial Minister assured them that government will take all measures to provide all basic facilities, aiming to decrease difficulties of public as any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in provision of basic needs to the masses, adding all recruitment would be made on merit bases in order to reduce sense of deprivation among qualified youth.