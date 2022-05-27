UrduPoint.com

Development Schemes Worth 1.63 Billion Rupees Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Development schemes worth Rs 1.63 billion were approved during the tenth meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party held at the Commissioner Office on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Development schemes worth Rs 1.63 billion were approved during the tenth meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party held at the Commissioner Office on Thursday.

The meeting, which was chaired by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jehangir Anwar, approved 16 development schemes after reviewing all of them.

The schemes were forwarded by the Highways Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Public Health Engineering Department Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, and Cholistan Development Authority.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Deputy Commissioner Bahawal Nagar Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, XEN Highways, and officers of other relevant departments.

The approved schemes include 10.5 km long road at Jamalpur Tavitnari Center, Bakainawala Tehsil at an estimated cost of Rs 90.188 million; 5.23 km metal road from Uch Sharif Road to Sultan Wah Minor Tehsil Ahmadpur Sharqiya at an estimated cost of Rs 71.054 million; 5.70 km metal road from Basti Kale Khan Dad Putra to Sardarpur to Basti Chak Ikram Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali at an estimated cost of Rs 55.452 million; 4.4 km long Ahmadpur Yazman metal road from Khan Yamin Road to Mouza Mehrabwala Tehsil Ahmadpur Sharqiya at an estimated cost of Rs 81.916 million; rehabilitation and opening of 2.49 km metal road at Head Joy Shermoghin Chak No. 95-P District Rahim Yar Khan at an estimated cost of Rs 50.603 million; 10.20 km long metal road at Sadiqabad to Manthar Bangla District Rahim Yar Khan at an estimated cost of Rs 128.620 million; and opening and rehabilitation of 9.74 Km long road at Mureed Sheikh to Noor Shah Machhka Rahim Yar Khan at an estimated cost of Rs 190.794 million.

Besides, the schemes also include the installation of tuff tiles from Ward No. 1 to Ward No. 36 in urban area of Chishtian City, District Bahawalnagar at an estimated cost of Rs 109.778 million; revised plan for construction of soling and water supply line in Union Council Islampura, Fateh Kot, Malikpura, Sawaiwala, Muhammadpur, Koraiwala, Baanan, Sondha, Gulab Ali, Bara Sujud Khan, Takoram, and Donga Bonga District Bahawalnagar at an estimated cost of Rs 112.

991 million.

Similarly, rural water supply scheme; sewerage in Sri Rampura, Khair Shah, Bhaluka, Poona, Habibka, Allah Bakhsh Lalika, Bonga Machhi Muradwala, Musa Bhota, Jhul Arain, Sanatika, Jorana Basti, Kup Qureshiyan, Chak Jodhika and Chak Madrasa in Bahawalnagar District, and the revised plan for the construction of paved drains at an estimated cost of Rs 91.981 million were also approved.

Moreover, construction of sewerage scheme at Chuck No. 137 / DB, Chuck No. 143 / DB Tehsil Yazman District Bahawalpur at an estimated cost Rs 57.077 million; revised project of conversion of central urban water supply scheme in Liaquatpur District Rahim Yar Khan at an estimated cost of Rs 197.585 million; modified project of Qadirpur, Kotla Pathan, Raknpur Tehsil Rahim Yar Khan, and Khanpur District Rahim Yar Khan at a cost of Rs 100 million were also among the approved schemes.

The meeting also gave approval for the revised project for the installation of soling and tuff tiles in Tehsil Khanpur at an estimated cost of Rs 75 million; revised plan for construction of urban water supply scheme in Tehsil Hasilpur at an estimated cost of Rs 114.675 million; 4.5 km long road at Head Farid Road to Chak No. 199/2 Tehsil Liaquatpur at an estimated cost of Rs 22.099 million; and construction of metal road from Chak 215/1L to Qasimwala District Rahim Yar Khan at an estimated cost of 83.509 million.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that no compromise should be made on the quality of development projects and practical steps should be taken for the in-time completion of all development projects.

He directed all the officers concerned to visit the field and maintain continuity of development projects so that the people can benefit from the fruits of development.

