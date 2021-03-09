UrduPoint.com
Development Schemes Worth Rs 2.608b Approved

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:59 PM

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,608.696 million (Rs 2.608 billion)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2,608.696 million (Rs 2.608 billion).

The schemes were approved in the 26th PDWP meeting of of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal here Tuesday.

The approved schemes included as construction of Training Laboratory at Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Revised) at a cost of Rs 1,531.518 million, construction of Flyover at Jhal Road Railway Crossing to Sahiwal City (Revised) at a cost of Rs 741.

544 million, construction of Flyover on GT Road Gujranwala at Aziz Cross Gujranwala (Revised PC-II) at a cost of Rs 191.821 million, hiring of Consultants for Establishment of Directorate of Asset Management (Revised) at a cost of Rs 101.703 million and Integrated Master Plan of Cholistan (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 42.110 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments, Senior Chief (coordination) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief(Coordination) Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departmentsalso attended the meeting.

