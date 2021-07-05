Development schemes would change fate of people of province: CM Balochistan

Chief Minister of Baluchistan, Jam Kamal Khan said, various development schemes had been planned and launched for Baluchistan province while these schemes would bring change in the life of common man

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister of Baluchistan, Jam Kamal Khan said, various development schemes had been planned and launched for Baluchistan province while these schemes would bring change in the life of common man.

He expressed these views while addressing the gathering here at local hotel, Gwadar, on Monday.

"We are thankful to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan who had extended his support for these schemes", he said, adding that in the past, no prime minister had taken any interest in resolving the issues of people as Imran Khan had done and also made the visits to the province to know these issues.

Before planning these schemes, the extensive consultation was held and various visits were made by officials and lawmakers to the province but earlier such practices were not seen, Chief Minister maintained, saying that these schemes would change the fate of people in the province.

Under these schemes, basic facilities like water and electricity would be provided to the people of Baluchistan especially Gwadar. Besides, schools, hospitals and roads would be built and also internet connectivity would be enhanced in the province.

The Gwadar University is being established here, Jam Kamal Khan told, adding that the girls' colleges was being built to empower the women.

Under master plan of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), no one would be forced to evacuate his / her home, but if anyone wanted to sell it to anyone, he can, Khan articulated.

Furthermore, the health cards were being given to people to avail the health facility of Rs.500,000 to 1000,000 per year, he informed.

In addition, new schemes have been announced for the province in the new budget and an amount of Rs.4.5 billion have been allocated for PSDP from provincial budget, he recounted.

Moreover, all MNAs, MPAs and Senators had been allocated the funds for development in the province, he added, appreciating the Prime Minister for taking a keen interest in the development of the province.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has graced this event. It was attended by Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Muhammad Qureshi, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Zubaida Jalal Khan, Asad Umer and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and Provincial Ministers, MNAs, MPAs and others.