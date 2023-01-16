UrduPoint.com

Development To Usher In Balochistan With Implementation Of Reko-Diq Project: Balochistan Government's Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Development to usher in Balochistan with implementation of Reko-Diq project: Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah

Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that a new chapter of development and prosperity was starting in Balochistan with the implementation of Reko-Diq project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that a new chapter of development and prosperity was starting in Balochistan with the implementation of Reko-Diq project.

She said from March, the company will start paying royalties to Balochistan and it's document was signed for the payment of $3 million as a cover shed of the agreement adding that the amount to be paid by the company to the Balochistan government in March.

The spokesperson of the provincial government said that the company would immediately start the implementation of social and economic development projects for the people of the area.

This will pave the way for development and prosperity for the people of the area and the standard of living of the people will be raised, she said.

She said that Local experts would also be fully represented in the Reko-Diq project by Barrack Gold Corporation and new employment opportunities could be created in the area.

Farah Azeem said that with the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Balochistan would be developed soon under the accord of Reko-diq.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Company Farah March Gold From Government Agreement Million Employment

Recent Stories

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All ..

Struggling French powerhouse Clermont fire ex-All Black Gibbes

6 minutes ago
 PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rival ..

PSG slip-ups give glimmer of hope to Ligue 1 rivals

6 minutes ago
 Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

Olympics on free-to-air TV in Europe 2026-2032

6 minutes ago
 FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

26 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

22 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.