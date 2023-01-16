Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that a new chapter of development and prosperity was starting in Balochistan with the implementation of Reko-Diq project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Monday said that a new chapter of development and prosperity was starting in Balochistan with the implementation of Reko-Diq project.

She said from March, the company will start paying royalties to Balochistan and it's document was signed for the payment of $3 million as a cover shed of the agreement adding that the amount to be paid by the company to the Balochistan government in March.

The spokesperson of the provincial government said that the company would immediately start the implementation of social and economic development projects for the people of the area.

This will pave the way for development and prosperity for the people of the area and the standard of living of the people will be raised, she said.

She said that Local experts would also be fully represented in the Reko-Diq project by Barrack Gold Corporation and new employment opportunities could be created in the area.

Farah Azeem said that with the efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Balochistan would be developed soon under the accord of Reko-diq.