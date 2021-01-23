UrduPoint.com
Development, Uplift Of Backward Areas Among Priorities Of Government: CM

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Development, uplift of backward areas among priorities of government: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that development and uplift of backward areas of province is among priorities of government and a workable strategy has been formulated keeping in view needs and issues of different areas.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Lower Dir District led that called on him here Saturday. The delegation informed CM about matters relating to developmental projects and public welfare initiatives in the Lower Dir. MPA , Humayun Khan and Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir were also present on the occasion.

The CM said that under Annual Development Program, work is underway on several development projects worth billions of rupees in Lower Dir adding these projects would prove to be a milestone for development and prosperity of the district.

He said that government believes in uniform development of backward districts. He added that government would not compromise on development projects despite difficult financial situation due to corona pandemic.

Chief Minister said that work is underway on 50 development projects worth Rs. 11 billion in various sectors of the district and priority has been given to education, health, communication and drinking water sectors.

Mahmood Khan maintained that under Public Sector Development Program, significant progress was being made on various projects in Lower Dir district including improvement and expansion of 130 km long N-45 road and establishment of 220 KV Chakdara substation.

More Stories From Pakistan

