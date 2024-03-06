Development, welfare of city being made: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that master planning, zoning and classification of the city was being made for development and welfare with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank by keeping in view the 25-year needs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that master planning, zoning and classification of the city was being made for development and welfare with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank by keeping in view the 25-year needs.

Presiding over a meeting of “Punjab Intermediate Cities Empowerment Investment Program” on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that long term policies were being adopted for sustainable development in the city.

He said that master planning, zoning and classification of the city was being made for development under the vision to divide in industrial, commercial and domestic zones in future.

Mian Usman Ali termed the “Punjab Intermediate Cities Empowerment Program” a milestone for city’s development and progress. He said that the Asian Development Bank has decided to upgrade the under developing cities of the province like Muzaffargarh, and for this purpose, short term projects have been finalized and funds have been approved.

He said that these projects would not open the doors of progress but also offer employment of the local people.

He said that the city would have clean drinking water facility, best cleanliness arrangements, construction of new parks, sports grounds, new bus stands and others after completion of these projects.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ajmal Khan Chandia while addressing the meeting said that the sewerage issues must be on top priority.

He said that the project would help being development and progress in the deprived areas as per the policy of provincial government.

The officers concerned informed that the initial work has been completed on the project and the development work would be started in the current year.