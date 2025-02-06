QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Women Development Department Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi met with the Secretary of the Women Development Department (WDD), Saira Atta on Thursday.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on departmental matters, ongoing projects, and the challenges being faced by women. Additional Secretary Naseebullah Khan was also present during the meeting.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the development and welfare of women is the government's top priority, and all possible resources are being utilized for this purpose.

She emphasized that practical steps are being taken to protect women's rights, enhance their economic independence, and provide them with better opportunities.

She further mentioned that reforms in the Women Development Department are essential to make women more active, ensuring quicker solutions to their problems.

Dr. Rubaba assured that the department would receive all necessary governmental support at every level and promised that the timely completion of women welfare projects would be ensured.