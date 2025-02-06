Open Menu

Development, Women's Welfare Govt's Top Priority: Adviser To CM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Development, women's welfare govt's top priority: Adviser to CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Women Development Department Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi met with the Secretary of the Women Development Department (WDD), Saira Atta on Thursday.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on departmental matters, ongoing projects, and the challenges being faced by women. Additional Secretary Naseebullah Khan was also present during the meeting.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the development and welfare of women is the government's top priority, and all possible resources are being utilized for this purpose.

She emphasized that practical steps are being taken to protect women's rights, enhance their economic independence, and provide them with better opportunities.

She further mentioned that reforms in the Women Development Department are essential to make women more active, ensuring quicker solutions to their problems.

Dr. Rubaba assured that the department would receive all necessary governmental support at every level and promised that the timely completion of women welfare projects would be ensured.

Recent Stories

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

16 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

25 minutes ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

26 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

31 minutes ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

31 minutes ago
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

46 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

1 hour ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan