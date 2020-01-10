UrduPoint.com
Development Work At Madni Park To Start Soon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Development work at Madni Park to start soon

Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjoa has said that development work at Madni Park would start soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Ejaz Hussain Janjoa has said that development work at Madni Park would start soon.

While paying visit to the park along with senior vice president of Multan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) Mian Rashid Iqbal here Friday, he said a letter was dispatched to the MCC body for seeking their cooperation to start the project near future.

He said they had been preparing list of facilities with their total cost to start work there. Trimming of green belts was under way over people's complaints, he said.

He said that repair of tracks inside the park would begun very soon. Work was being carried out to restore washrooms and provide water at the park, he added. He said plantation over green-belts and parks was already continuing in full swing.

