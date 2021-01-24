UrduPoint.com
Development Work At Park Enclave-II In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Development work at Park Enclave-II in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has expedited the pace of development work at what it calls a unique residential housing project, Park Enclave-II.

According to officials the project has been launched at a cost of Rs 237 million.

It was consisted of 22 streets out of which 12 have been acquired by the company, he informed.

However, he added, repair, rehabilitation and development work on the said streets was currently in progress.

Land cutting and land filling work of the said project was also being done expeditiously, he said.

The officials said work for laying stones on the roads and infrastructure work for the project was also in full swing. The project, which has long been neglected, was now undergoing rapidly.

Park Enclave-II is one of the CDA's the best housing projects. On the other hand, a survey has also been completed for the installation of tube-wells for water supply whereas survey would soon start on 659 kanals of land for other allied services.

