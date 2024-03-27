Development work at parks continues ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) completing all ongoing development works at parks to provide recreational spots to the masses during the upcoming event of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a PHA spokesman, development work at Shah Shams Park continued at a rapid pace as the main gate was being constructed to restore the beautiful look of the park and to expand space for general transport passing through the road.

Different other development projects were also continued at various parks under the vision to restore public interest and recreational activities at the parks.

On the other hand, a dilapidated boundary wall has also been repaired in the second phase of the renovation and restoration project at the park.

The parks and horticulture administration was striving hard to ensure the best facilities at all parks of the city, however, special arrangements would be made for public facilitation during the upcoming event of Eid-ul-Fitr, the spokesman added.

